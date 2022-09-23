Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning.

Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies.

Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe change. It takes Dickies crews about two weeks to make the shirts.

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS NEWS:

The State Fair of Texas opens next Friday. It runs through Oct. 23.