Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Westheimer Road, airlifted to hospital

An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at 18050 Westheimer around 3:45 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist was hit by a truck while riding a bike.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight.

The victim's condition wasn't provided.

Authorities said the vehicle did stop at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.