Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Westheimer Road, airlifted to hospital

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at 18050 Westheimer around 3:45 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist was hit by a truck while riding a bike. 

The victim was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight. 

The victim's condition wasn't provided. 

Authorities said the vehicle did stop at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 