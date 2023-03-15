Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Westheimer Road, airlifted to hospital
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at 18050 Westheimer around 3:45 p.m.
Officials said the bicyclist was hit by a truck while riding a bike.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight.
The victim's condition wasn't provided.
Authorities said the vehicle did stop at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.