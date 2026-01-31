Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist killed in east Harris County crash

By
Published  January 31, 2026 9:09am CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • A bicyclist was killed after a being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
    • Two vehicles collided on FM 2100 Friday night.
    • One of the vehicles went off the road and hit the bicyclist.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Friday night.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on FM2100 near U.S. Highway 90. 

An SUV was traveling south on FM 2100 and attempted to turn at the intersection when a truck traveling north went straight through the intersection and collided with the SUV.

Deputies said the truck veered off the road and hit a bicyclist on the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver of the truck was evaluated at the scene by EMS.

What we don't know:

Deputies said no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris CountyCrime and Public Safety