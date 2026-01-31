Bicyclist killed in east Harris County crash

article

The Brief A bicyclist was killed after a being struck by a vehicle Friday night. Two vehicles collided on FM 2100 Friday night. One of the vehicles went off the road and hit the bicyclist.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Friday night.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on FM2100 near U.S. Highway 90.

An SUV was traveling south on FM 2100 and attempted to turn at the intersection when a truck traveling north went straight through the intersection and collided with the SUV.

Deputies said the truck veered off the road and hit a bicyclist on the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver of the truck was evaluated at the scene by EMS.

What we don't know:

Deputies said no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.