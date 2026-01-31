Bicyclist killed in east Harris County crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Friday night.
What we know:
Deputies said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on FM2100 near U.S. Highway 90.
An SUV was traveling south on FM 2100 and attempted to turn at the intersection when a truck traveling north went straight through the intersection and collided with the SUV.
Deputies said the truck veered off the road and hit a bicyclist on the shoulder of the road.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
The driver of the truck was evaluated at the scene by EMS.
What we don't know:
Deputies said no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.
The name of the bicyclist has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.