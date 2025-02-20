Beyoncé's Cécred hair care to launch in Ulta Beauty stores

The Brief Beyoncé's Cécred hair care products will start being sold in Ulta Beauty stores beginning April 6. This is the first retail store expansion for the hair care brand.



The Ticketmaster war is over, but the next challenge might be trying to get Beyoncé's Cécred hair care products from Ulta.

While everyone was winding down for the night, Mrs. Cowboy Carter announced on her Instagram her hair care brand Cécred would now be available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores.

Cécred launching in Ulta Beauty

The products will be available in Ulta stores beginning April 6, 2025.

The backstory:

Cécred was launched one year ago in February 2024 and has since been awarded multiple beauty awards for the brand's various products.

This is the first retail store expansion for the hair care brand, as it has only been available online, making it more accessible for customers.