Did Beyoncé drop new music during the Super Bowl?

Did Beyoncé tease new music during her Super Bowl ad?

The Beyhive was left in suspense for a little under an hour after her commercial aired before two new songs became available to stream through the superstar's website: "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES."

A Verizon commercial featuring Beyoncé aired just after halftime challenging her to "break their internet" in various ways. The commercial ended with her saying "They ready, drop the new music."

The question became -- was she serious?

Minutes later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing "act ii" on March 29.

Fans were speculating that Beyoncé may be entering a country music era, especially after she showed up at the Grammy's in a cowboy hat.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album. She released the album as Act 1 of a three-part act, though it’s been unclear what would be coming next in the trifecta.

Many were theorizing that her AMC concert film could be the second act, but it wasn't marketed as such.

Later during the Super Bowl, Beyoncé posted again on Instagram announcing the release of two new songs, "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM" AND "16 CARRIAGES."

The songs weren't immediately searchable on major music platforms during the game, but could be accessed through her website on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

Jay-Z, Blue and Rumi, the couple's two daughters, were photographed at the Super Bowl Sunday.

Just days ago, Beyoncé also announced her much-anticipated haircare line was coming, Cecred.

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.