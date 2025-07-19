Beyoncé's father, former manager leading new Prairie View A&M residency program

The Brief Dr. Mathew Knowles will be the first teacher of Prairie View A&M's Executive-in-Residence Program. He's known for managing his daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Destiny's Child. Dr. Knowles' lectures for students and faculty will focus on strategic communication, brand strategy, media innovation, and more.



A well-known entrepreneur in the music industry is bringing his expertise to Prairie View A&M University this upcoming school year.

Dr. Mathew Knowles PVAMU residency program

What we know:

According to the university, Dr. Mathew Knowles will help launch PVAMU's Presidential Executive-in-Residence Program.

The program is meant to connect students and faculty with "influential global leaders."

Dr. Mathew Knowles (Photo Courtesy: Prairie View A&M University)

Dr. Knowles is described as "a trailblazing entrepreneur, branding expert, and cultural strategist" behind the music success of his daughters, Houston's own Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Beyoncé's former group, Destiny's Child.

Dr. Knowles will be at PVAMU for Fall 2025 and Spring 2026. He will teach two courses each semester that focus on navigating branding, strategic communication campaigns, and "launching purpose-driven ventures."

There will also be two faculty development sessions about "cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset, harnessing the power of storytelling, and advancing brand strategy and media innovation."

‘Inspire the next generation’

What they're saying:

Dr. Mathew Knowles announced his involvement in PVAMU's program on social media.

"I am proud to be working with Prairie View A&M University as their Presidential Executive-in-Residence," he said in the announcement. "There is an opportunity for us all to inspire the next generation to take their economic prosperity into their own hands and understand how entrepreneurship can change their lives and their families lives for generations!"