Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Tim Walz hold town hall in Southeast Texas

Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will hold a rally in Rosenberg, Texas on Thursday night.

O'Rourke and Walz are expected to speak at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. central.

O'Rourke, Walz Town Hall

Beto O'Rourke, left (Nitashia Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) and Tim Walz, right (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Thursday's event is hosted by Powered by People, an organization founded by O'Rourke in 2019.

The two Democrats are expected to speak and answer questions from the audience.

Fort Bend County consistently voted Republican in the past, but the county went blue in the last three presidential and U.S. Senate elections.

The event is free, but you must sign up to attend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

You can register for the event here.

O'Rourke, Walz history

Before becoming Governor of Minnesota, Walz was a Congressman, serving at the same time as O'Rourke in the House.

After Walz was chosen to be Kamala Harris' running mate, O'Rourke shared a lengthy post about Walz.

"We became friends in Congress, going on early morning runs (in the dead of DC winter, I’m bundled in layers and he’s wearing a t-shirt and shorts), talking Minnesota music, the Replacements (Tim!), Prince, Dylan, Husker Du, and sharing stories about our families and hometowns," wrote O'Rourke at the time.

During O'Rourke's senate run against Ted Cruz, Walz called O'Rourke a "great friend" on social media.