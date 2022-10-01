Expand / Collapse search

Best pet Halloween costumes of 2022: Is your pup ready for the paw-ty?

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:54PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Howl-oween is just around the corner. Is your pet ready for the paw-ty?

From scary to funny to cute and even tasty, there’s no shortage of costume choices for your cat or dog this year. FOX TV Stations searched Chewy, Amazon and Walmart online so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites: 

Best pet costumes on Amazon

demogorgon.jpg

A demogorgon dog costume from "Stranger Things." (Amazon)

51osWpjrdoL._AC_SL1000_.jpg

Cat costume (Amazon)

Demon-Clown.jpg

Scary Clown with head ona platter (Amazon)

  • Karen (but it's versatile!)
51tYXyD5NHL._AC_.jpg

Versatile dog wig (Amazon)

Sheriff-Cat.jpg

Sheriff cat costume (Amazon)

Chuckie.jpg

It's Chucky! Sort of. (Amazon)

Best pet costumes on Chewy

Granny-Cat.jpg

Cat costume (Chewy)

364936_PT1._AC_SL1200_V1659806900_.jpg

Grogu (Chewy)

261086_MAIN._AC_SL1200_V1625076236_.jpg

Warrior Cat (Chewy)

157698_PT4._AC_SL1200_V1569004933_.jpg

Cookie monster (Chewy)

260932_PT2._AC_SL1200_V1625076753_-copy.jpg

Inmate costume (Chewy)

stegasaurus-copy.jpg

Stegosaurus (Chewy)

Best pet costumes at Walmart online

ghostbuster.jpeg

Ghostbuster dog (Walmart)

b0cdbf8d-e24c-465d-be62-54467b37f177_1.bedb04950a70264683023df4ad85c183.jpg

Beetlejuice (Walmart)

Winifred.jpg

Winifred from Hocus Pocus (Walmart)

minion.jpg

Minion (Walmart)

cat-vampire.jpg

Vampire cat (Walmart)

42015282-858d-4010-8323-777e9742f9a0.c6978747bf062d705f1fcd82c7600882.jpg

Firefighter costume (Walmart)