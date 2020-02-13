Bernie Sanders endorses Harris County District Attorney candidate Audia Jones

Press Release from Bernie Sanders campaign announces endorsements of 2 candidates in District Attorney races in Texas, one in Harris County and one in Travis County.

HOUSTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday announced his endorsement of two candidates in district attorney races in Texas, Jose Garza in Travis County and Audia Jones in Harris County. The endorsements follow the senator’s previously announced backing of Jessica Cisneros in Texas’ 28th congressional district.

“I’m proud to endorse these progressive leaders for the important office of district attorney,” Sen. Sanders said. “Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty, and that’s exactly what they’ll do.”

Earlier this week, Bernie 2020 shared the news that it is opening five Texas campaign offices and launching a $5.5 million dollar ad campaign across Texas and other Super Tuesday states. Ahead of the March 3rd primary, polling shows Sanders in a statistical tie for first place amongst the Democratic presidential candidates, and he also leads the Democratic field in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump.

“Our movement to reimagine justice in Travis County is so grateful to have the support of Senator Sanders,” Jose Garza said. “We understand our criminal justice system is broken and it is time for bold reform.”

"I am honored to have earned the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders and to join him in his continued fight for justice,” Audia Jones said. “Sen. Sanders has been steadfast in his vision of justice, a vision that is designed to speak for all us. I am committed to pursuing that vision of a fair, equitable and fiscally responsible legal system here in Harris County as the next District Attorney"

