The Brief A Bellaire officer had to be hospitalized for injuries after being involved in a major crash. According to police, the driver of a sedan ran a red light near the intersection of Hillcroft and Willowbend. The driver of the sedan showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was placed in custody for driving while intoxicated.



A Bellaire police officer was involved in a major crash while searching for a suspect in another criminal investigation, according to the police department.

Bellaire officer allegedly hit by sedan

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, around 1:13 a.m., officers with the Bellaire Police Department were looking for a suspect vehicle involved in another investigation they started on Tuesday.

According to officials, dash camera video showed a sedan running a red light near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Willowbend Boulevard. The sedan, while traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the patrol car of a Bellaire officer.

Courtesy of Bellaire Police Department

Both the officer and driver were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police report the sedan driver showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was placed in custody for driving while intoxicated.

The officer involved in the crash was released from the hospital after receiving stitches.

What we don't know:

Police haven't identified the police officer or driver of the sedan.