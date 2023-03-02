Bellaire High School on lockdown after reported criminal trespassing, alleged gun on campus

Police are investigating after someone trespassed at Bellaire High School.

Details are limited at this time, but the City of Bellaire tweeted out, "Around 10:15 am, Bellaire Police responded to a criminal trespassing report at Bellaire High School." The school was reportedly placed under lockdown.

According to officials, all suspects involved are in custody and the school is secure.

Houston ISD sent a callout to Bellaire high School parents saying this:

This is an important message for Bellaire High School parents and students from Principal Niggli. Please be advised that today, March 02, 2023, there was a report of a gun on campus. We immediately notified the HISD Police Department and went into lockdown. After a search of the building, no gun was found. Students are safe and classes have resumed. We take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. Again, this was an important message for Bellaire High School parents and students from Principal Niggli.

The incident is currently under investigation.

