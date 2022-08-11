Bayou City Buzz: What's going down in H-town Aug. 12 - Aug. 15?

The largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up. Shein will host a 3-day shopping extravaganza from August 12-14 at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX, 77058.

The affordable go-to retailer reaches customers in more than 150 countries worldwide. With nearly 26 million followers on Instagram, the Houston fan base will definitely be able to take advantage of no delivery fees while the pop-up is in town. Shop till you drop.

The Houston Reggae Fest is back for the 5th year! The festival has taken its talents to a brand-new location at Herman Square Park, located downtown at 900 Smith St. The festival will host local and national artists on three different stages. Plenty of music, vendors, food, drinks, and vibes! Reggae Fest happens Saturday from 1 to 10 PM admission tickets begin at $20.

The Mayor’s Back to School Event returns in person after two years. It’s happening on Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. In an effort to help economically disadvantaged Houston-area elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to school, the distribution of school supplies will happen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last. They will also offer help to screen students and the Houston Health Department will be on-site to administer Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone over the age of five.

Moody Gardens will host the region's first-ever Air, Car and Boat show happening this weekend August 12 – 14 at Moody Gardens. Classic cars, vintage airplanes, and mega yachts are all part of the action. The three-day event will showcase an airshow, car expo, and boat tours at Moody Gardens Marina. Single and combo tickets are available.