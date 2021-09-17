Bayou City Buzz: New Zipline park in Spring!

The adventure begins in Spring, Texas!

Geronimo Adventure Park is a 13-acre property that specializes in zip lines at 6749 FM 2920.

They have three different level sky trails which include 15 different zip lines with adrenaline-pumping challenges that’ll really test you.

You can bring your own food and drink and enjoy the picnic tables hammocks and swings. Admission begins at $89 for the three zips or $114 to include all access to everything on the property plus equipment.

When it comes to participating you must weigh at least 70 pounds and be able to reach up to 6 feet in the air or you’re allowed to have an adult helper. But there are plenty of activities to do other than zip linings, such as Ninja courses and ax throwing.

