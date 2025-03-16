Matagorda County: Man found dead in Bay City house fire, officials say

article

Bay City fire officials have called on the State Fire Marshal's Office to help investigate a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Austin Street Fire

What we know:

Bay City fire officials were called to 1216 B Austin Street at about 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police arrived at the scene first and found the house was "heavily involved with smoke and fire."

Neighbors who called about the fire said the resident, a 63-year-old man, was still inside the home.

Fire crews went to rescue the man while other firefighters started putting out the flames. Officials say the resident was dead by the time they found him.

According to the Bay City Fire Marshal, the fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

Other than the deceased resident, no one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The deceased resident has not been identified at this time.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

Fire under investigation

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bay City Fire Marshal at 979-318-7130.

The city fire marshal has called on the Texas Fire Marshal's Office to help with the investigation due to the resident's death.