Bay City mother arrested after 7-year-old child found dead

Lauren Kay Dean is facing multiple felony charges after Bay City Police found her 7-year-old child dead inside their home in the 2200 block of Bordeaux Dr.

Police say Dean's daughter was found dead on Jan. 31 around 2:36 p.m. during a welfare check. The 7-year-old child was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.

Two other children aged 5 and 3 months were also living in the home, police say.

Dean was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree felony Abandon Endanger a Child - Imminent Danger Bodily Injury.

Authorities report the other two children have been removed from the home.

