Battleship Texas to reopen for Fourth of July weekend

Battleship Texas will be temporarily reopening this weekend on July 3 and 4.

The Independence Day weekend reopening will be from 8:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Battleship Texas Foundation, visitors will be able to access the Wardroom, and the Main Deck up to the Navigation Bridge. The event will also include interactive historic displays and live music.

The limited-time reopening comes after a closure of almost 2 years due to major repair projects

Tickets are available for purchase at battleshiptexas.org for $10, or $5 for children, seniors, and active military.

The historic site is located at 3523 Independence Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571.

