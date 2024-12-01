Barricaded suspect in Pearland now in custody after 3-hour standoff

article

After a nearly three-hour standoff with SWAT, a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Pearland is now in custody, according to Pearland police.

Officers were called to the apartment complex at 2701 Old Alvin Road around 8:45 a.m. after a concerned citizen saw bullet holes in the door of one of the apartments.

When the police arrived, they noticed the bullet holes were from shots fired from inside the apartment.

The officers were using ballistic shields for protection as they knocked on the door of the apartment. Officials say they were immediately met with gunfire from inside the unit.

One of the fired rounds hit the ballistic shield.

No officers were injured.

SWAT units arrived and took command of the situation.

As of 11:50 a.m., Pearland police say the man has been taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.