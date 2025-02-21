Houston: Man who called 911 about infant now arrested for child's death, police say

The Brief Jamal Porter is charged with injury to a child. Porter and the infant's mother called 911 in October 2024 and reported the infant as unresponsive. An autopsy revealed the child suffered blunt force trauma which contributed to his death.



A man who called 911 about an unresponsive infant in 2024 has now been arrested and charged for the child's death, Houston police say.

Arrest for 2024 death

What we know:

According to police, the three-month-old child passed away on October 25, 2024.

Jamal Rayshun Porter, 28, and the infant's mother allegedly called 911 and reported the child as unresponsive. Paramedics went to the home on Barberry Drive and took the child to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that blunt force trauma contributed to his death.

Police say Porter was charged for his alleged role in the child's death "after further investigation and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office." He was arrested on Wednesday, February 19, without incident.

Porter has been charged with injury to a child.

What we don't know:

The child and his mother have not been identified.

It's also not clear if anyone else is facing charges for the infant's death.