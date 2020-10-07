Bail set for Maliyah Bass' mother and mother's boyfriend

Bail was set overnight for the mother of Maliyah Bass and her mother’s boyfriend for charges connected to the toddler’s death.

Houston police say Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, are charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence of a human corpse for their roles in the August killing of Ervin’s 2-year-old daughter.

Thompson appeared in probable cause court overnight, but Ervin did not due to medical reasons.

Bail was set for Thompson at $50,000 for the tampering with evidence charge and $100,000 for the injury to a child charge.

Bail was set for Ervin at $75,000 for the tampering with evidence charge and $100,000 for injury to a child charge. If she were to make bail, the court said she would have to wear a GPS monitor and follow a curfew.

Maliyah was reported missing on August 22. An AMBER alert was issued, and Houston Police, K-9 teams, a search helicopter, and Texas Equusearch were all enlisted to find the 2-year-old.

On the morning of August 23, a jogger found her body in Brays Bayou.

