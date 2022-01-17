Baby found safe inside Houston apartment after man, woman shot dead

A baby was found "OK" after a man and woman were killed after a shooting inside an apartment in Houston.

Houston Police says office received a call around 5 a.m. Monday that two people were shot at an apartment at The Concord at Little York complex, located in the 300 block of West Little York Road.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

When officers arrived to an apartment on the third floor, they found a male and female inside.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say there was an altercation that began in the apartment between the two victims and another man. That's when the other man shot at the man and woman inside the apartment, and then fled the scene.

CLICK HERE DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"There was another adult male in the apartment, he’s ok. There’s also an infant child that’s OK," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. "The information that we have right now is that there was another male in the apartment. Some kind of altercation or something broke out inside the apartment, and there were shots fired inside the apartment."

Advertisement

No description of the suspect has been given at this time.