Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.

At some point, an argument ensued and authorities said things got heated and the ex-brother-in-law fired a gun at the employee. The employee told officers he was hiding and heard another gunshot.

Shortly thereafter, officials said the ex-brother-in-law fled the scene and the shop's owner was found by the employee as well as responding deputies, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

The ex-brother-in-law later returned to the scene and turned himself in to authorities and at last check, charges are still pending.

Officials are also looking for the gun used in the shooting.

No additional information was released, including the identities of those involved, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.