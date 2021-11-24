Expand / Collapse search

Authorities searching for missing 90-year-old man

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a missing 90-year-old man last seen on Wednesday. 

Police are looking for 90-year-old Marvin Parker. 

CLICK HERE FOR MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Parker is described as a white male with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve UH shirt, jeans, and wearing glasses. 

We’re told Parker was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday by Ulta at the Baybrook Mall on Bay Area Boulevard. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

He is believed to be driving a 2017 red Lincoln Navigator bearing Texas license plate KPC1142. 

Parker is diagnosed with dementia, authorities said. 

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department. 