Authorities searching for missing 90-year-old man

Authorities need your help locating a missing 90-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.



Police are looking for 90-year-old Marvin Parker.

Parker is described as a white male with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve UH shirt, jeans, and wearing glasses.



We’re told Parker was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday by Ulta at the Baybrook Mall on Bay Area Boulevard.

He is believed to be driving a 2017 red Lincoln Navigator bearing Texas license plate KPC1142.



Parker is diagnosed with dementia, authorities said.



If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department.