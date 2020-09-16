Authorities search for man accused of sexual assault of a child in NW Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexual assault of a child in northwest Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's help to locate 37-year-old Jose Luna-Cervantes.

Houston police received a report of sexual assault of a child on June 26, 2020. During the investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Luna-Cervantes sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions, according to Crime Stoppers.

Jose Luna-Cervantes is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” tall, 180 to 210 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a black beard. He has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his left forearm, as well as tattoos on his left shoulder and the left side of his neck.

A warrant was active as of September 15, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

