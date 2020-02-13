Authorities looking for suspect responsible for purse snatching

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force (purse snatching).

On Monday, December 23 at 1:58 p.m., the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Thanh Binh Market on South Kirkwood. She stated that she had just walked out of the nearby Bank of America and was walking to the market to buy groceries when a white 2005 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab with large black and aluminum aftermarket wheels drove up to her.

An unidentified male came out of the back driver’s side door and attacked the victim from behind. He grabbed her purse off her shoulder and rushed back into the truck and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 30 to 33 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants at the time of the attack.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. If you have any information, please report it by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting online.

