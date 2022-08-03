Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston

Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island.

On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.

"Now, I’m scared to [walk] across the street to go get an ice cream," said Don Simon. "So I’m getting in my car to go to the store and get some ice cream."

Simon lives near Pleasure Pier, close to where at least two of the victims were hit by pellets.

"Everyone in town is talking about it," said Simon. "Some young kids were driving around with a pellet gun shooting at people."

Seven people were injured hit by pellets, including two that received medical treatment at the hospital. According to reports, two of the victims were shot in the face. One had been a pushing a baby with a stroller.

"It’s summertime, " said Ben Obomese. "People come here with their guard down, not expecting to hear something like that. It kind of has us concerned."

"I think it’s really scary, but we have a pretty safe community here," said Taishia Seeba. "I moved here about a year ago, I’ve never felt more safe."

Galveston Police provided the written statement below regarding the incident.

"The victims along with potential witnesses advised responding officers the suspects were operating a Beige in color SUV," said a member of Galveston PD. "It was reported the suspect’s vehicle appeared to be occupied by several unidentified juveniles. The reported injuries sustained during the assault were non-life threatening. GEMS transported two adult victims to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment of minor injuries. There is no current danger to the public. Detectives are currently investigating these incidents."

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Galveston police at (409) 765-3702.

"My generation, my kids, they don’t think this way," said Simon. "Who runs around with a gun, and shoots pellets at people?"