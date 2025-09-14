Expand / Collapse search

Authorities ask for public's help in locating missing 62-year-old Porter resident

Published  September 14, 2025 6:33pm CDT
Robert Eddings

The Brief

    • Texas officials are searching for Robert Eddings, a 62-year-old man who went missing from his home in Porter on September 12.
    • Eddings has multiple medical conditions and may be confused or disoriented.
    • The public is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Texas EquuSearch with any information about his whereabouts.

What we know:

PORTER, Texas - Texas officials are searching for 62-year-old Robert Eddings, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and may be confused or disorientated.

He was last seen at his residence at approximately 1:00 PM near the 22000 block of Yupon Street in Porter, Texas on September 12, 2025, wearing a collared white button-up shirt with dark red plaid. 

What you can do:

If you have any information pertaining to the current whereabouts of Robert Eddings, or any information regarding his disappearance, please contact Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 538-5900 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas EquuSearch.

