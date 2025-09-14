Authorities ask for public's help in locating missing 62-year-old Porter resident

article

The Brief Texas officials are searching for Robert Eddings, a 62-year-old man who went missing from his home in Porter on September 12. Eddings has multiple medical conditions and may be confused or disoriented. The public is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Texas EquuSearch with any information about his whereabouts.



What we know:

Texas officials are searching for 62-year-old Robert Eddings, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and may be confused or disorientated.

He was last seen at his residence at approximately 1:00 PM near the 22000 block of Yupon Street in Porter, Texas on September 12, 2025, wearing a collared white button-up shirt with dark red plaid.

What you can do:

If you have any information pertaining to the current whereabouts of Robert Eddings, or any information regarding his disappearance, please contact Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 538-5900 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.