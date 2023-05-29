Austin firefighter stabbed while putting out fires along I-35

An Austin firefighter was stabbed while putting out fires along I-35 near Riverside Dr. in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Austin police tell FOX 7 a subject approached fire crews around 3:15 a.m. Monday and became aggressive. Then, AFD says that person stabbed the firefighter in the thigh.

The suspect was taken into custody on scene.

AFD says the firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

On Twitter, AFD said ‘he’s home and doing ok.’

Part of I-35 southbound was shut down for the morning commute while officials investigated. The road has reopened.