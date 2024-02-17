Efforts are still being made to find 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. A new piece of information about Cunningham's disappearance was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet posted Saturday morning at 7:10am, the Texas Department of Public Safety said investigators believe the 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban (picture) is a vehicle of interest in the search for the 11-year-old Polk County resident.

Officials believed that Audrii had been missing since 7 a.m. Thursday. Her families reported her missing after she didn't get off the bus at the end of the day Thursday, reporting an AMBER Alert in search for their daughter. Authorities say Audrii didn't get on the school bus or attend school on Thursday morning.

Audrii Cunningham's mom said, "She’s a well-taken care of child."

In a press conference on Feb. 16, at the center of an AMBER Alert, Audrii's mom, Casey Matthews, asked for the public's help to locate her daughter.

Matthews said, "I would just like to get the word out that we would like to have her come home. It's not like her to, you know, just run off or disappear. She has a loving family. She has so many people that love her and adore her. She's very well taken care of, and we just miss her, and we don't understand. Any and all help would be greatly appreciated. I just want the word to spread around as far as possible".

If you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.