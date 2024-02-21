The funeral services for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham have been set after the young girl was found dead on Tuesday.

Services for Cunningham will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Rosary St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 2590 Hwy 190 West, Livingston, TX 77351.

Visitation services will be held on the day before on Friday, March 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 106 Colt Road, Livingston, TX 77351.

Cunningham was reported missing after she didn't get off the bus after school on Feb. 15. Polk County authorities announced they found her body in Trinity River on Tuesday after a days-long search.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, has been charged with capital murder in her death,