Houston attorney accused of defrauding families with false domestic violence relief application

A Houston family is facing separation after the husband was deported to Guatemala, following what they claim was fraudulent legal advice from an immigration attorney.

The family alleges they were defrauded of $15,000 through a fraudulent domestic violence relief application.

‘It was all lies’

What they're saying:

Sabina Caxaj recounted how she and her husband fell victim to fraud by a Houston immigration attorney, who has since stopped communicating with them.

Sabina, whose husband was deported due to a fraudulent VAWA (Violence Against Woman Act) application, is determined to hold the attorney accountable.

"She gave us hope that my husband would be legal in this country, but it was all lies because my husband was already deported, and we paid them a lot of money," said Sabina.

FIEL Houston, an immigration advocacy group, claims dozens of families have been victimized by the same law firm, Meneses Law. They allege the firm advised clients to file fraudulent VAWA applications to gain legal status.

Raed Gonzalez, an immigration attorney at Gonzalez Olivieri LLC, explained, "Filing fraudulent VAWA applications is a federal crime and can lead to deportation, loss of immigration benefits, and other legal consequences."

Sabina stated, "It was for domestic violence that never happened in my home. They just did a fraudulent case and told us to lie to the law."

Sabina is a U.S. citizen, and her husband entered the country illegally twice. He was deported at the border the first time and entered again later.

Gonzalez noted, "A lawyer should have told them that if her husband wants to fix his papers, he will face a 10-year punishment. He has to leave the country and be outside for 10 years before he can return. They should not have been charged $15,000 for an application that was going to be denied."

Meneses Law, which has over 320,000 followers on TikTok, allegedly has several clients claiming to be victims of similar fraud.

Cesar Espinoza from FIEL Houston stated, "We will hold you accountable because there’s nothing lower than taking advantage of the most vulnerable folks in our community."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Meneses Law for an interview to respond to the allegations made against Christine Meneses and her firm but did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

What is VAWA?

Dig deeper:

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) is a U.S. federal law enacted in 1994 that provides legal protections and resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

It includes provisions for immigration relief, allowing certain abused immigrants to self-petition for legal status without relying on their abusive family member.

What benefits does VAWA provide?

An individual who is approved for VAWA:

Receives protection from deportation

Can work lawfully

Becomes eligible to apply for a green card

Can include certain family members in your VAWA petition

What you can do:

Grievances can be filed against the attorney with the state bar, and victims are urged to come forward.

FIEL Houston and Raed Gonzalez are offering to file grievances free of charge for victims.