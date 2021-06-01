Atlanta teens seen climbing on moving car, trying to sell driver a bottle of water

There have been more disturbing encounters between Atlanta motorists and the boys selling water on the side of the city’s busy roadway.

These are teens, and some younger, who go into intersections offering water for a dollar to passing motorists. The aggressive street-side water sales have been a hot topic in the city for several months now.

A bystander captured a scene of boys who got on a vehicle that did not stop, trying to make a sale.

Attorney Jackie Patterson, a former officer, said the image depicts a crime, a simple assault.

"It is reprehensible and must be stopped," said Patterson. "Police must be allowed to move in there and arrest these kids. Even if they spend just one night in the juvenile detention center that may send a message."

The incident took place along Lenox Road. That is the Buckhead council district of Howard Shook.

He said Mayor Bottoms' administration has "miscalculated" if it believes that trying to steer the youth toward applying for summer jobs will resolve the issue.

"It doesn't work," Shook said. "The residents are going nuts over this."

Last week, the mayor said her office is trying to come up with a policy that would safely allow the boys to have a safe occupation that would enable them to make some money.

