At least 1 killed after fire rips through Denver residential building

By Chris Williams
Published 
Firefighters respond to deadly residential fire in Denver

At least one person died and two others were injured in a residential fire in Denver, Colorado, early on Saturday morning. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful)

DENVER - Colorado authorities said at least one person was killed and two others were injured after a fire erupted in a residential building Saturday morning. 

South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters found several people were trapped inside on South Quebec Street in Denver. 

Those injured were taken to a local hospital with one of them "in critical condition and one person transported in serious condition," according to the department. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control. 

A cause has not been determined, but an investigation is underway. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  