At age 104, Wisconsin woman bags her first buck

A 104-year-old Wisconsin woman bagged her first buck while hunting this past weekend in Price County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Florence Teeters got her first hunting license this year and on opening day, she bagged her first buck.

"This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens," DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a news release. "After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment."

Teeters' son Bill set up the blind, complete with a comfortable chair for his mother. Almost two hours into their wait, the spike buck appeared.

"I tapped her on her knee, and I pointed," Bill told the DNR. "She was so excited and saying, 'I got a buck! I got a buck!"

According to the DNR Go Wild database, preliminary data shows Florence Teeters is the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.