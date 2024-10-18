Astros star Alex Bregman, wife Reagan to welcome new baby boy in 2025
HOUSTON - Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Raegan will welcome a new baby boy to their family in 2025.
Reagan Bregman posted a video announcement on social media Friday morning.
In the video, you can see their son Knox swinging a bat and blue powder coming out as part of a gender reveal.
The post ends with a screen saying "Little Brother coming 2025."
"And then there were 4," the All-Star commented on the post.
The Bregmans could be in a new city come next season.
Alex's contract with the Astros expired after this year and he is expected to test free agency.