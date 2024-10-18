Expand / Collapse search

Astros star Alex Bregman, wife Reagan to welcome new baby boy in 2025

By
Published  October 18, 2024 9:54am CDT
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Raegan will welcome a new baby boy to their family in 2025.

Reagan Bregman posted a video announcement on social media Friday morning.

In the video, you can see their son Knox swinging a bat and blue powder coming out as part of a gender reveal.

The post ends with a screen saying "Little Brother coming 2025."

"And then there were 4," the All-Star commented on the post.

The Bregmans could be in a new city come next season.

Alex's contract with the Astros expired after this year and he is expected to test free agency.