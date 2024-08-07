The appeal process for Arthur Lee Burton took 27 years.

His lethal injection was at 6:23pm Wednesday and he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m.

"Arthur Burton was put to death because Texas juries believe the punishment should fit the crime," said Harris County DA Kim Ogg.

In July 1997, 48-year-old Nancy Adleman a mother of three went jogging along white Oak Bayou. Burton confronted her, forced her into a nearby wooded area, and was attempting to rape her when Adleman heard someone approaching and screamed. That's when he strangled her with her own shoelaces. Investigators say Burton confessed saying she asked me why I was doing it and that I didn't have to do it.

"She asked him if he knew God and she forgave him, and he murdered her," Ogg said. "He went back to the scene several times because he heard her coming back to life."

Nancy Adleman's family attended the execution.

"Her husband, her oldest son, her brother," said Ogg. "Arthur Burton looked entirely different today than he looked in the hearing about his mental health and well being. His last ditch effort to use intellectual disability to escape the death penalty."

Burton's brother Michael was his only relative to witness the execution.

"He said he was sorry but did not admit on the gurney as to what he did," Ogg said. "I want the public to know he beat Nancy Adelman just about to death and he strangled her to finish the job."

Burton is the third inmate to be put to death in Texas this year. The 11th in the United States.