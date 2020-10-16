Arson investigator, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in northwest Houston

The Houston Fire Department says an arson investigator was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday morning.

Chief Samuel Peña identified the arson investigator as 44-year-old Lemuel Bruce.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 18th Street in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood.

Chief Peña says the investigator was part of a team looking into recent arson fires in Houston’s Timbergrove and Heights neighborhoods.

During the investigation, officials say Investigator Bruce spotted a vehicle that met the description of a suspect they were interested in.

Police say he was following the suspect while waiting for his other team members to get into the area.

At some point, authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigator Bruce was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect also died at the scene.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting as an officer-involved shooting.

Investigator Bruce began his career with HFD in 2003 and has been an investigator for five years. He has previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.