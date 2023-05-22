Police in Galena Park are investigating a disturbing case of arson, a vape shop set on fire with Molotov cocktails while an employee was inside.

"I'm not sure how I walked out that door. But I'm guessing it was just not the right time for me to go," said Merlyn Rodrigues, a cashier at Vape House.

Late Saturday night she was working at Vape House on Clinton Drive in Galena Park, when the unexpected happened.

"Two men walk out, and they had gloves, he took something out from his back, and he threw it with a big impact. The moment he dropped it, there was fire everywhere," Rodrigues explained.

The fire from that Molotov cocktail quickly engulfed the carpet and continued to spread; Merlyn says while leaving the masked men also shut the front door and then set fire to it nearly trapping her inside.

"I just pushed the door. I kicked it, the door that was on fire, I just kicked it, and I walked out. I don't know it was a miracle, nothing happened. I just came out and called 911," Rodrigues recalled when asked how she escaped uninjured.

Sami Durrani is the owner of Vape House, and we asked him who would want to destroy his business.

"I don't know, I don't have a clue about that," he replied.

Durrani says he lost more than $100,000 on products alone, not to mention the cost of repairs. He says after this incident, he may close shop for good.

"I feel threatened for my life. I don't know who is behind it, what are their motives," he said.

Rodrigues says the suspects were in a black Ford expedition with paper plates. They were wearing white gloves with black polka-dots.

Anyone with information should call Galena Park police immediately at (713) 675-3471.