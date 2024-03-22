It's been 10 years since a Pearland teenager was found murdered inside her own home. Her parents have now created a non-profit organization in their daughter's honor.

Arrijana Hill's mom and dad want other parents to know teen domestic violence isn't only dangerous but can be deadly. David and Opal Hill's daughter was murdered by her boyfriend 10 years ago, March 21, 2014.

"We always miss her. That never goes away. When we're able to think about her and talk about her. It's definitely helpful," says Mrs. Hill, whose beautiful teen daughter would now be 26, but Arrijana was murdered when she was just 16-years-old.

Loved ones gathered at Arrijana's grave to mark 10 years since her death. "We released the balloons, had prayer, a lot of tears. I've learned over these 10 years I don't care how you think it's going to be better next week, next month. It's never easy. In ten years, this is the first time we've held this in March because it was just too negative and painful. Now that I have been able to turn the pain into purpose, it is easier to digest. We hope this is a message of love and hope for others," Hill explains.

She and her daughter were very close.

"We would laugh and talk because it was just us two girls, and I would tell her it's just us two girls against those three guys. (Her two brothers and your husband?) Yes," Mrs. Hill laughs.

Arrijana was pregnant with twin boys in 2014 and murdered in her home in a gated Pearland neighborhood by her boyfriend, Ryan Matthews, who investigators say thought being a father would ruin his future.

Mrs. Hill says for a long time she only felt happy he was in prison.

"Now, those emotions are relaxing a little bit. Now, my heart is breaking for the fact that he's not able to live the life he planned for himself. Now, my heart breaks for him and his family".

Hill started the ACH (Arrijana Cimone Hill) Rainbow non-profit to teach others about teen domestic violence, such as some of the signs.

"Withdrawing, pulling back from family events, family gatherings. Crying. I do remember Arrijana crying a little bit, unexplained crying," says Mrs. Hill, who now knows if she'd looked at text messages between Arrijana and her boyfriend the abuse would have been obvious.

She's encouraging parents to check their children's phones. "It could be a matter of life or death," Hill says.

The ACH Foundation is hosting a free teen domestic violence awareness summit on Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hilton Garden Conference Center in Pearland with survivors sharing their stories and much more. It is open to the public. You and your teen are personally invited by this mom who still aches for her daughter and grandsons.

"I love you Arrijana. We know you're always with us in spirit, you and the baby boys," smiles Mrs. Hill.

Even if you don't make it to the event, Hill hopes you will familiarize yourself with information about teen domestic violence.