Arlington Parks Mall shooting: 4 teens arrested after fight over girlfriend led to shooting

Arlington police have arrested 4 teens in connection with the shooting at the Parks Mall Thursday night.

Police said it started with a fight between two groups.

Investigators found that 19-year-old Damius Lindon, 19-year-old Jaccques Jacques, and 17-year-old Careco Harris were at the mall together. They reportedly got into an argument with 18-year-old Kaiden Jackson and some other people because one of them was talking with one of their girlfriends.

That then turned into a fight as they were going down the escalator near the ice rink.

Police said Harris pulled out a gun and hit someone with it, but he didn’t fire a shot.

During the fighting, the gun fell onto the ground, and police said Jackson picked it up and fired at Harris.

Harris was hit in the arm, and a 38-year-old woman who was not involved in the fight was hit in the leg.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Featured article

After looking at surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, police found Lindon and Jacques near one of the mall exits. They were taken into custody and later arrested for fighting in public.

Jackson left the mall before police arrived on scene, but after police identified him, they found him at his parents’ Mansfield home. He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Harris was arrested at the hospital and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.