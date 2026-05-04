Arlington man wanted after kidnapping, stabbing coworker at Spring motel

The Brief Danilo Osorio Mendez, 39, from Arlington is wanted on multiple charges out of Harris County, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and assault impeding breath. He allegedly assaulted a woman while they were staying at a motel in Spring for work. The victim told Arlington police Mendez dragged her back into the motel room after she tried to escape being assaulted, stabbed her, and left her on the floor of the room.



Harris County authorities are searching for an Arlington man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman while they were in Spring for work.

Arlington man allegedly assaults woman in Harris County

The backstory:

Danilo Osorio Mendez, 39, is wanted on multiple charges out of Harris County, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and assault impeding breath.

According to Constable Mark Herman, the victim and Mendez both live in Arlington but were staying at a motel in Harris County for work.

Danilo Osorio Mendez

The victim says the suspect had become intoxicated and assaulted her. She told authorities he dragged her back into the motel room after she tried to escape, stabbed her, and left her on the floor of the room.

Officials say the victim reported the assault to the Arlington Police Department, who referred the case to Constable Mark Herman's office to follow up.

Bond has not been set at this time.

What you can do:

If you have information about this incident or the whereabouts of Danilo Osorio Mendez, please contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.