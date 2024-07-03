article

Soccer fans are gathering in downtown Houston, outside Argentina's team hotel, in anticipation of the upcoming Copa America quarterfinal match. Enthusiasts are eager to catch a glimpse of Argentine star Lionel Messi, one of soccer's biggest icons.

Fans, some of whom have traveled from as far as Guatemala and California, have been lining up for hours, including supporters of the opposing teams.

The quarterfinal match-up is set to be a clash of nations with Argentina facing Ecuador. The game is scheduled for tomorrow night at NRG Stadium.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Among the many fans is a family who traveled from Guatemala. "We came from Guatemala to see Lionel Messi. I even have an exam on Monday, but the experience of watching the game in the stadium with the fans is worth [missing the exam] it," Pablo said.

For Rogel Garcia, his dedication to Messi extends beyond the game. He bet that if Argentina won the World Cup in 2022, he would get a Messi tattoo and staked $1,000 on the victory.

"Now he's with me until the day I die," Garcia said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX SPORTS

Ronaldo Lopez, who traveled from California, is looking forward to the tournament. As an Argentine, he hopes to see his team, the current World Cup champions, claim their second consecutive Copa America title and continue their success.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We came to enjoy Messi possibly for the last time. He's been playing at an elite level for quite a while now and not sure if in the World Cup [2026] if he will still be playing. We're hoping that we can win the Copa America again and just witness Messi's greatness," Lopez said.

The anticipation has even drawn in fans from the opposing team. Roberto and his family have followed Ecuador's matches through Las Vegas and Phoenix and now find themselves in Houston. "We are looking forward to the results and the next match. We are up against Argentina, but we must keep the hope that we can advance," says Roberto, expressing optimism about Ecuador's chances.

The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. tomorrow at the NRG Stadium, with the final Copa America match to be held in Miami. For the many fans gathering in Houston, it's more than just a game — it's a chance to see a legend in action.