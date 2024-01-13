Arctic blast Texas: 11 everyday household items, including old pantyhose to warm up your home
HOUSTON - As winter tightens its grip, Texas homeowners can turn to do-it-yourself (DIY) methods to combat the challenges of colder temperatures. Whether the store is running out of winter supplies or you just want to save money, here are some ways you can keep your house warm using everyday items.
- Draft stopper wonder: Crafty individuals are creating their own draft stoppers to block chilly air from entering their homes. Using simple materials like fabric, rice, or beans, these homemade blockers prove to be effective barriers against drafts, ensuring a warm and snug environment.
- Bubble wrap insulation: Bid farewell to cold windows by using bubble wrap. Affixed with double-sided tape, homeowners are adding an extra layer of insulation, reducing heat loss and enhancing energy efficiency.
- Candle wax sealing magic: Candle wax is making its way into toolkits for sealing small gaps around windows and doors. Melted wax acts as a temporary sealant, keeping the cold at bay while adding a touch of resourceful ingenuity.
- Humidifying Bowls: Combat dry indoor air with a DIY humidifier. Strategically placed bowls of water near heating sources add moisture to the air, ensuring a more comfortable and healthier living environment.
- Towel door draft guard: A simple yet effective solution involves rolling up towels and placing them at the bottom of doors. This budget-friendly DIY method prevents drafts and retains warmth inside the home.
- Snow melting solution: Create a homemade ice melt using table salt, hot water, and dish soap. This cost-effective alternative keeps sidewalks and driveways safe during frosty weather.
- Radiator reflector board: Optimize radiator efficiency with a DIY reflector board made from cardboard and reflective material. These boards bounce heat back into the room, ensuring a warmer living space.
- Gutter De-Icer innovation: Old pantyhose find a new purpose as DIY gutter de-icers filled with calcium chloride. These improvised solutions help melt ice dams and prevent potential water damage. Lay the hose onto the roof, so it crosses the ice dam and overhangs the gutterThe filled pantyhose should melt the ice underneath the hose, allowing the melted water to flow down the gutter and away from the roof.
- Tinfoil: Utilize tinfoil to cover windows and reflect heat back into the room. Ensure edges are secure to keep the cold out and the warmth in.
- Hot water bottles: Keep hot water bottles handy, fill them up with warm water, and place them in beds or cold drafty areas for soothing warmth and to maintain body temperature.
- Insulated curtains: Invest in insulated curtains designed to trap heat and prevent the transfer of cold air, providing additional warmth during winter.
Embracing a DIY approach adds a personal touch to winterization, proving to be both cost-effective and eco-friendly. As homeowners gear up for winter, creativity and resourcefulness are becoming valuable tools in the quest for a warm and inviting home.
