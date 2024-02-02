Apple's Vision Pro headset now on sale in US: How much it costs, available apps and other things to know

article

The wait is over as the Apple Vision Pro officially hit store shelves Friday.

This mixed-reality headset costs $3,500 and brings "spatial computing" to the forefront of the market.

Spatial computing describes the intersection between the physical world around us and a virtual world fabricated by technology while enabling humans and machines to manipulate objects and spaces, the Associated Press reported.

The Vision Pro’s augmented reality capabilities allow users to switch to a virtual world, and also reacts to user movements through hand gestures.

When a user wears the headset, they can use their hands to pull up and arrange virtual computer screens.

Apple’s latest device also has high-resolution screens that play back three-dimensional video recordings of events and people to make it seem like the encounters are happening again.

Another feature of the headset is the more than 600 newly designed apps available on the Vision Pro. According to Apple, the range of apps will feature a selection of TV networks, video streaming services, video games and educational choices. Users can access Zoom and other companies that offer online meeting tools on the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro is the latest device Apple has rolled out in the U.S. in the past few months.

The tech giant released its slate of iPhone 15s , with prices ranging from $799 to $1,199 depending on the model, and its Apple Watch Series 9 last September, and a month later, the company launched new versions of its iMaversionsc and MacBook Pro in October.

FOX Business and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



