Apparent human remains found near ditch on Houston's south side

article

Police are investigating after apparent human remains were found near a ditch on Houston's south side.

Houston Police Department homicide investigators are responding to the scene in the 4100 block of Almeda Genoa.

According HPD, a passerby flagged down officers around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and told them that apparent human remains had been found near a ditch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

• HCSO: 2 dead after chase suspect crashed into bicyclist, car

Advertisement

• $50,000 food trailer stolen from Northwest Houston company

• Medical experts aggravated by crowding at Houston bars