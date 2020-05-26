Apparent human remains found near ditch on Houston's south side
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after apparent human remains were found near a ditch on Houston's south side.
Houston Police Department homicide investigators are responding to the scene in the 4100 block of Almeda Genoa.
According HPD, a passerby flagged down officers around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and told them that apparent human remains had been found near a ditch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
