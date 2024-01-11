An apartment fire in southwest Houston left one person injured. Houston Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire at Palms on Westheimer around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, HFD says firefighters found a ground-floor apartment engulfed in flames and the fire spreading. They quickly controlled the majority of the fire within minutes.

According to a resident, she accidentally fell asleep while cooking and woke up to find the fire.

Emergency services attended to one injured resident, who was later transported for minor injuries after the scene was secured.

There is damage to the adjacent unit, and two units above it have suffered smoke damage.