Richmond man holds 5 Guinness World Records in video games

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Even the largest video game collection resides just outside of Houston.

Richmond resident Antonio Romero Monteiro holds the Guinness World Record for having the largest videogame collection of more than 24,000 games.

It doesn't stop there! Monteiro can also add four other Guinness World Record titles under his belt. He now holds the record for the largest collection of Xbox items, the largest collection of Sega items, the largest collection of Nintendo items, and the largest collection of PlayStation items.

Monteiro essentially has every gamer's dream!

He first began building the impressive collection in 1987 when he was just 10-year-old starting off with games from his own personal collection. It's taken him more than 25 years to build it.

(Photo Courtesy of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS)

"Originally my collection focused on purchasing and repurchasing some of the games I played in my youth. Slowly it expanded to include games I always wanted to play, but hadn’t had the opportunity to, and eventually expanded to completing collections for individual systems," said Monteiro.

Monteiro says he sees video games as an art form where creativity and storytelling become limitless possibilities. With every generation of game consoles, the imagination potential develops and sharing boundless stories, challenges, and experiences grow. He expressed to Guinness that some of his most precious memories include video games and his family and friends experiences with them.

(Photo Courtesy of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS)

The largest videogame collection overall was the first Guinness World Record he broke in 2019. Ever since he's been breaking even more records and has moved into collecting games and accessories for a variety of other consoles.

In achieving these new World Record titles and having a place in the new Guinness World Records 2023 book, Monteiro was thrilled!

"I was in the middle of a work meeting and started jumping up with excitement and content when I received the notification of the new world record," Monteiro shared. "I remember as a child, the Guinness World Records book was one of the most popular books in the school library, and it was considered a victory if you were able to check it out. Being featured on this book is just a dream come true."