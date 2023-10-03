Angleton gas leak: Evacuation, shelter in place issued for areas after natural gas leak

Residents in an Angleton neighborhood are asked to either evacuate or shelter in place after a gas leak.

According to the Angleton Office of Emergency Management, there was a natural gas leak reported at East Murray Street and South Anderson.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Fire and police department officials are on the scene and have shut down South Anderson.

Angleton gas leak map provided by Angleton Office of Emergency Management.

Residents along the red line in the picture above, are asked to evacuate. Residents on along the yellow line in the picture above are asked to shelter in place.

Angleton OEM says a shelter is open and located at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 South Arcola Street for residents.

More information will be provided at a later time. This is a developing story.