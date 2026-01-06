Andrew White drops from Texas governor race, endorses Gina Hinojosa

article

The Brief Houston businessman Andrew White has dropped out of the Texas governor’s race. White cited fundraising challenges and endorsed State Rep. Gina Hinojosa instead. The move reshapes the Democratic primary as Hinojosa positions herself to challenge Gov. Abbott.



Houston businessman Andrew White, the second-highest Democrat in prediction polling for the Texas governor race, has ended his campaign and chosen to back State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin).

White cited troubles raising the necessary funds to run a successful campaign, saying it was more responsible to move aside and support the overall Democratic cause of removing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott from office.

Andrew White drops out of race

White, the son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, made the announcement via his public account on X, formerly Twitter, with a short video explaining his decision.

Texas voters voice their support with their dollars just as much as their vote, White said, and his campaign was simply unable to gather the necessary funding to complete the race.

He decided to let Hinojosa focus on battling Abbott, rather than force her to expend more campaign funds on defeating him in the primary.

What they're saying:

"Instead of fighting this fight against Gina, I think it’s better for me to step aside and Gina save her resources so she can beat Greg Abbott in November," White said in his video.

Hinojosa thanked White in a later interview, and posted the following statement on X:

"I am incredibly grateful to Andrew White for his leadership and for this show of support. It takes incredible courage to run for statewide office in Texas, and it takes even more to step down when you know what’s at stake. I am humbled and honored to have his endorsement."

Texas governor polling

Public polling by Texas Southern University from mid-December found that 41 percent of likely Democratic primary voters planned to support Hinojosa.

White was in second place at 6 percent, Chris Bell third at 5 percent and 6 percent going for other candidates. Forty-two percent were undecided at the time.

According to the Texas Tribune, internal polling also placed White second.

Gina Hinojosa runs for governor

Hinojosa launched her campaign in October 2025, making the announcement from her hometown of Brownsville.

The Austin lawmaker became a party leader in the Texas House, especially during the school choice fight. She believes she is now ready for a bigger political stage.