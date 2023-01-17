Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines flight skids off runway at Idaho airport

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team
BOISE, Idaho - An American Airlines flight from Texas caused panic on board after the plane skidded off the runway during its landing in Idaho.

The airline said flight 2990 was arriving from Dallas-Fort Worth Monday night when it "crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal" at Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field.

"Customers deplaned via air stairs and were bussed to the terminal.," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience."

No injuries were reported. 

RELATED: FAA investigating near-miss at JFK Airport

The aircraft was a Boeing 737 with 168 passengers and six crew members on board.

The plane is currently out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the company’s maintenance team.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to FOX Television Stations it is also investigating.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 