AMBER Alert: 5, 9-year-old abducted in Wilmer found safe nearly 300 miles away

A 5 and 9-year-old who were abducted in Wilmer, south of Dallas, were found safe in the city of Yoakum, according to Wilmer police.

The children were found less than an hour after an AMBER Alert was issued.

Yoakum is a city in Lavaca and DeWitt counties, between San Antonio and Houston, more than 250 miles south of Wilmer.

Police did not give an update on the suspect 26-year-old Jaquelyn Hernandez, who is the children's mother.

Police said the children were in a Gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with a chrome gas cover and the license plate TGF1548, which they say is being driven by Nicholas R. Falcon, Hernandez's boyfriend.

Nicholas Falcon

The car was traveling south on I-35.

The children were previously last seen at the EMILI Apartments on S. I-45 in Wilmer on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with more information.